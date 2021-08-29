Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Veracyte reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Veracyte stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 794,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,608. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veracyte by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 71,999 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,977,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.