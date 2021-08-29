Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Buys 395 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $48.55 on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,900.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

