Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.38

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.38 and last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 104,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 787.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 55,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.