Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 90.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 423,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,756,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $91,822,000 after buying an additional 49,845 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 122,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. 13,213,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,450,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

