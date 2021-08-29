VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS VRRKF opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $13.78.
VersaBank Company Profile
