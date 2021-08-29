VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS VRRKF opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

