ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Position Boosted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1,053.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

