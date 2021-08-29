Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Sells $75,149.48 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VIAV opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 681,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

