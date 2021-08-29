Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.01 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $134,875.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,827,019.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,867 shares of company stock worth $707,253 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

