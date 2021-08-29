Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.

In other Victoria Gold news, Director T. Sean Harvey sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.01, for a total transaction of C$1,400,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,602,820.01.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

