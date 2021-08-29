Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 167,528 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,742 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Citizens Financial Group worth $43,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5,366.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

