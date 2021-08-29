Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,583 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of FirstEnergy worth $41,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 24.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

