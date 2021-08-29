Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,597 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $42,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,791,000 after acquiring an additional 89,110 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $150.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.79. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

