Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 202,761 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,761 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $48,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NUE opened at $119.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.