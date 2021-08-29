Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,722 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $44,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $289.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $292.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.