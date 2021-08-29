VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $62.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.