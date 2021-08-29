Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. to Issue — Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of VINP stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VINP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 27,543.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

