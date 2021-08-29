Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in August

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the July 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $27.19 target price on Vinci and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Get Vinci alerts:

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.74. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.