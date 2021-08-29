Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 3%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 141,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,015,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Several research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vipshop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after purchasing an additional 686,634 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vipshop by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Vipshop by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 479,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 178,112 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 589.0% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 187,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

