VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $588.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. Analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 43.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

