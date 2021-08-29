VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in VMware by 63.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in VMware by 43.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.85.

NYSE VMW opened at $148.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.16. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

