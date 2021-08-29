Volex (LON:VLX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Volex plc (LON:VLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from GBX 475 to GBX 500. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Volex traded as high as GBX 396.50 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 394 ($5.15), with a volume of 471464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385.50 ($5.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of £634.08 million and a PE ratio of 22.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 362.91.

Get Volex alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.