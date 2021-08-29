Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Volex (OTC:VLXGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Volex stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Volex has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

About Volex

Volex Plc engages in the provision of cabling solutions for servicing consumer electronics, telecommunications, data centers, medical equipment, and the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Power Cords, Cable Assemblies, and Central. The Power Cords segment sells and manufactures electrical power products to manufacturers of electrical & electronic devices and appliances, which include laptop, computers, printers, televisions, power tools and floor cleaning equipment.

