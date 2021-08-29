Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in August

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of VOSSY stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23. Vossloh has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

