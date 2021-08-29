VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 1st (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II’s (NASDAQ:VPCBU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 1st. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $165,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.