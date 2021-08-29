Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $66,545,364.60 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $66,545,364.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28.

On Thursday, August 19th, S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56.

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $145,460,880.40.

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $214,365,992.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $105,640,353.00.

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82.

On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30.

On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84.

On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80.

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55.

WMT opened at $146.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 17.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $11,304,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

