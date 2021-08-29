Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $66,545,364.60 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $66,545,364.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28.
- On Thursday, August 19th, S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56.
- On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $145,460,880.40.
- On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $214,365,992.45.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $105,640,353.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82.
- On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84.
- On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80.
- On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55.
WMT opened at $146.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 17.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $11,304,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
