Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,537 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRE opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRE. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

