Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $128.08 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

