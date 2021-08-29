WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,425 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.50. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

