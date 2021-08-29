WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 13.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 119.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.