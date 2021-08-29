Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,702 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,641,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000.

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $146.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.83. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $147.30.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.