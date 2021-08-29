Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

ARKF stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.36.

