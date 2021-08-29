Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 177,044 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 214,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 316.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000.

BATS EPRF opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

