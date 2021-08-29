Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.30 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $106.51. 283,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,150. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.02 and a one year high of $107.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.22.

