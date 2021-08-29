Wedbush Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 430,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

