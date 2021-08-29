WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the July 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BUDZ stock remained flat at $$0.29 on Friday. 57,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,771. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.68.
