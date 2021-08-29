WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the July 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BUDZ stock remained flat at $$0.29 on Friday. 57,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,771. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

