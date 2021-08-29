Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a growth of 312.4% from the July 29th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EAD stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,912,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,891 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 291,676 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,347,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 424,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 421,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

