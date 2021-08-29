Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Equal Weight

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $425.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $430.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $387.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.40. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

