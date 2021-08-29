Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 19.1% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 39.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 13.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Welltower by 28.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Welltower by 14.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

Welltower stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.64. 2,041,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,641. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

