Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Down 62.8% in August

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the July 29th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
In other news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
