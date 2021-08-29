Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.

WY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE WY opened at $35.95 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 847,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after buying an additional 40,843 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

