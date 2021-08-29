Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1551 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

