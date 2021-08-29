Whitecap Resources Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1551 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $4.30 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGYF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.