Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.57.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE WSM traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $183.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,357. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $492,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,503,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

