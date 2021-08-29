Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.70. 24,935,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,792,820. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

