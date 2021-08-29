Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 162.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 55,982 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 82.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 220.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 3,030.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 36.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,708. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $396.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

