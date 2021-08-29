Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 149.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,466,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,386. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.