Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Reaches Market Cap of $515,441.72 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $7.86 or 0.00016104 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $515,441.72 and $513.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

