Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Up 119.0% in August

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,619. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58. Xiaobai Maimai has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

