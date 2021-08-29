Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Update

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the July 29th total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days.
Shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67.
About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology
