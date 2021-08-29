XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Critical Comparison

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17% Motorcar Parts of America 4.26% 13.39% 4.80%

This table compares XL Fleet and Motorcar Parts of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 46.66 -$60.61 million N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America $540.78 million 0.71 $21.48 million $1.68 11.98

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for XL Fleet and Motorcar Parts of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

XL Fleet presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.16%. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.62%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats XL Fleet on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

